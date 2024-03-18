Lok Sabha polls: Andhra Pradesh to vote in single phase on May 13

The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the 'samadhi' of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala will be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore.

MP Y S Avinash Reddy will be contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

During the Lok Sabha elections 2019, YSRCP emerged as the largest party in the state, by winning 22 of the 25 seats. Both the BJP and Congress, failed to open their account in the state.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

The other six phases for the elections are on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Chandigarh will be held on May 25 and June 1, respectively.