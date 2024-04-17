Lok Sabha Polls: BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress mounts challenge in Udhampur & Jammu

Pilot, who campaigned for Congress candidates in R S Pura and Kathua on April 16, criticised the saffron party for allegedly destroying the state, saying, "Under the rule of the Lieutenant Governor, outsiders are encroaching on lands. Lands that are being cultivated are being snatched from the people and given to outsiders."

Lal Singh is expected to give a tough battle to BJP's candidate and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, which was once a Congress bastion.