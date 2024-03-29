Lok Sabha Polls: How can police personnel on duty cast their votes?

Officers on polling duty have two options for voting: the Election Duty Certificate (EDC) or voting by postal ballot.

These methods have been supervised for over six years.

The Election Commission (EC) provides a form for officers on polling duty to fill out. Upon completion, they receive an EDC.

An officer with an EDC can vote at any polling booth in their constituency, not necessarily the one where their name is listed.

Alternatively, officers on polling duty can opt for postal voting. They fill out a provided form, which is then collected and sorted by constituency. The segregated forms are subsequently handed over to the Returning Officer (RO) of the respective constituency.