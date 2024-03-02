Lok Sabha polls: Nadda holds virtual meets with BJP MPs amid buzz over first candidate list

New Delhi: While the BJP’s first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections is expected soon, after a marathon meeting of the central leadership which went on till 3 am at the party headquarters on Thursday night, party president J P Nadda on Friday held virtual meetings with MPs of all states in batches of threes on Friday.
MPs were asked to keep their Namo App profiles open during the meeting. Lawmakers attending the meeting said that the party’s new 'labhbharti sampark abhiyaan' was discussed as part of the meeting. The party has already rolled out a massive campaign called the 'Viksit Bharat abhiyaan' through which existing and prospective beneficiaries of the BJP’s welfare schemes were mapped and several new beneficiaries were added.
On Friday, the leadership discussed with the MPs ways and mechanisms through which the beneficiaries campaign can be rolled out. MPs attending the meeting said that the campaign will be a last attempt to reach out to beneficiaries ahead of the elections.
However, sources said that the app has also functioned as a feedback mechanism for the party. Several sitting MPs whose winnability is doubtful may face the axe this term.
On the Namo app, the party has launched a survey called ‘Jan-Man’ via which voters in a particular constituency have been asked to suggest atleast three possible candidates from their respective seats. The feedback system will be utilised when the party sends out the list of candidates.
Earlier in the day, the party also held meetings with convenors and co-convenors of the states who were appointed for the Lok Sabha.
With speculation that the party’s first list of candidates will be out soon, the BJP’s central leadership on Friday held a meeting of the Central Election Committee, with senior leaders meeting at the PMO for hours prior to it. While several states have send in list of probable names, the leadership is going to deliberate over the names over the next couple of days, said sources.
(Published 01 March 2024, 19:38 IST)