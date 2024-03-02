Lok Sabha polls: Nadda holds virtual meets with BJP MPs amid buzz over first candidate list

New Delhi: While the BJP’s first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections is expected soon, after a marathon meeting of the central leadership which went on till 3 am at the party headquarters on Thursday night, party president J P Nadda on Friday held virtual meetings with MPs of all states in batches of threes on Friday.

MPs were asked to keep their Namo App profiles open during the meeting. Lawmakers attending the meeting said that the party’s new 'labhbharti sampark abhiyaan' was discussed as part of the meeting. The party has already rolled out a massive campaign called the 'Viksit Bharat abhiyaan' through which existing and prospective beneficiaries of the BJP’s welfare schemes were mapped and several new beneficiaries were added.