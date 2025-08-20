<p>Ahmedabad: A class 10 student of a private school in Ahmedabad was stabbed to death allegedly by his junior after a minor scuffle, following which a mob vandalised the school on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The student was stabbed on Tuesday and died during treatment later at night.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, a mob ransacked the Seventh Day Adventist School premises and thrashed its staff.</p>.Delhi: 8-yr-old madrasa student killed in fight.<p>Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said a class 9 student of the school murdered a class 10 student.</p>.<p>The minor accused has been detained, the minister said and appealed to the people to maintain peace.</p>.<p>"A class 9 student murdered a class 10 student at Seventh Day School in Ahmedabad, which is an unfortunate incident and a red signal for a civilised society," Pansheriya said in a video message.</p>.<p>The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added. </p>