JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls: Samajwadi Party changes candidate for Meerut

The Samajwadi Party had earlier fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut against BJP candidate and actor Arun Govil who became famous for his role as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 20:52 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its Lok Sabha poll candidate for Meerut and announced the name of its nominee for the Agra (Reserved) seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In a list shared on X on Monday night, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said Atul Pradhan and Suresh Chand Kadam will be its candidates from the Meerut and the Agra (Reserved) parliamentary seats, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut against BJP candidate and actor Arun Govil who became famous for his role as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'.

Pradhan is the sitting MLA from Sardhana.

Polling in Meerut is scheduled in the second phase (April 26) and in Agra, in the third phase (May 7) of the seven-phase general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 April 2024, 20:52 IST)
India NewsSamajwadi PartyMeerutLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT