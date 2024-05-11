Lok Sabha Elections Updates | Out of prison, Arvind Kejriwal to hit campaign trail with roadshow in Delhi
Good morning, readers. Welcome to our live coverage of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A day after receiving interim bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, all eyes will be on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place 'to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman' at 11 am today. He will then hold a press conference at the party office at 1 pm, following which he will hold a roadshow in South Delhi. Meanwhile, PM Modi will campaign in Odisha and West Bengal. He will first visit Odisha's Balangir, following which he will stay in West Bengal for the next two days. Track the latest election updates with DH.
DH Editorial | Mischievous propaganda
A ‘working paper’ titled ‘Share of Religious Minorities’ by a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council is being misused by BJP politicians for polarising propaganda.
Kejriwal’s entry to alter Opposition campaign strategy
Arvind Kejriwal can vote in Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 25 and campaign in Punjab and elsewhere till the last day of electioneering there on May 30, a possibility that remained distant till the other day but the Supreme Court order to grant him interim bail has brought cheers not just in AAP camp but the entire Opposition bloc.
With Kejriwal’s presence in the ring, the campaign rules will have to be rewritten, as he is expected to bring in a new vigour into AAP’s campaign, forcing the main rival BJP to recalibrate their moves to ensure that it retains all the seven seats in Delhi and restrict an AAP surge in Punjab, writes Shemin Joy
Published 11 May 2024, 02:35 IST