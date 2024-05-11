Lok Sabha Elections Updates | Out of prison, Arvind Kejriwal to hit campaign trail with roadshow in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can vote in Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 25 and campaign in Punjab and elsewhere till the last day of electioneering there on May 30, a possibility that remained distant till the other day but the Supreme Court order to grant him interim bail has brought cheers not just in AAP camp but the entire Opposition bloc.



With Kejriwal’s presence in the ring, the campaign rules will have to be rewritten, as he is expected to bring in a new vigour into AAP’s campaign, forcing the main rival BJP to recalibrate their moves to ensure that it retains all the seven seats in Delhi and restrict an AAP surge in Punjab, writes Shemin Joy



