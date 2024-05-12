Lok Sabha Elections Updates: PM Modi to campaign in West Bengal
Hello readers. Welcome to our live coverage of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As the high-voltage campaign ended for fourth Phase of Lok Sabha polls, parties and politicians are now turning their focus on the seats that will go to polls in the fifth Phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in West Bengal including Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district. Later in the evening, PM Modi will conduct a roadshow in Bihar's Patna. On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Maharashtra's Dhule to campaign for the grand old party.
Lok Sabha elections: Phase 4 campaigning ends, 96 constituencies to witness polling on May 13
"KL Sharma is enough for Smriti Irani in Amethi": Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
EC reaction to Kharge's letter to I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners 'inappropriate and unwarranted', says Gehlot
Lok Sabha polls: Prime Minister Modi to hold four rallies in West Bengal today
He (Arvind Kejriwal) has gone crazy after staying in the jail. He is on bail, but he will return to the jail again very soon: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
VIDEO | "He (Arvind Kejriwal) has gone crazy after staying in the jail. He is on bail, but he will return to the jail again very soon," said former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/8AbRJpe3mb
The Election Commission's reaction to a letter by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners expressing concern over delays in releasing voter turnout figures for the first two poll phases was "completely inappropriate and unwarranted", former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.
The commission on Friday, in a response to Kharge's letter, called it an attempt to push a biased narrative under the guise of seeking clarifications.