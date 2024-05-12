Lok Sabha Elections Updates: PM Modi to campaign in West Bengal

The Election Commission's reaction to a letter by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners expressing concern over delays in releasing voter turnout figures for the first two poll phases was "completely inappropriate and unwarranted", former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

The commission on Friday, in a response to Kharge's letter, called it an attempt to push a biased narrative under the guise of seeking clarifications.