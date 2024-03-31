Modi dubs Lok Sabha polls as fight between NDA's 'remove corruption' and I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'save corrupt'

The prime minister focused his attack on the grand opposition alliance—I.N.D.I.A.—which also held a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in Delhi on Sunday, and said that they think they would be able to 'scare' him but it would not happen. ''I am determined to continue my fight against corruption and this is the reason many corrupt people are behind the bars'', he added.

''These corrupt people are not getting bail and they have been making rounds of courts....you (people) must have seen on TV that wades of currency are being recovered from under the bed, inside the walls and even inside the washing machines'', Modi said.

Modi, who was accompanied by BJP alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Choudhary, also slammed the opposition for 'opposing' the Bharat Ratna award to former prime minister Choudhary Charan Singh, Jayant's grand father.

The prime minister also referred to the Ram Temple and said that there was a time when it looked impossible that a Ram Temple would ever be built in Ayodhya. ''Not only was the Ram Temple built but this year Ram Lalla also played Holi,'' he added.

Apparently keeping an eye on the support of Muslim women, Modi referred to the law and triple talaq and said that it had been able to save the lives of thousands of ''Muslim sisters''.

He also referred to the scrapping of Article 370 and said that the state of Jammu & Kashmir was witnessing speedy development now.

''This election is not merely to elect a government but to make a developed India...the mandate of 2024 will help India emerge as the third biggest economic power in the world,'' the prime minister said.

BJP nominee from Meerut LS seat Arun Govil, who had played the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana serial, was also present on the stage.