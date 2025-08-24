Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

‘Not Ayodhya’: Tamil Nadu village’s rebuttal to communal politics

Thiruparankundram hill has been a haven of religious coexistence and communal harmony for centuries, hosting the Subramaniya Swamy temple, Kasi Viswanathan temple and Sikkander Badusha dargah.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 03:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 03:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticstempleDargah

Follow us on :

Follow Us