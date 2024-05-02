Modi knew about Prajwal's sex tapes for months, but still backed him...: Jairam Ramesh speaks on poll prospects, scandals

If you are referring to Sam Pitroda, he may be the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress but he's not speaking for the Congress. There is nobody who would be closer to Pitroda than me. Our relationship goes back to 1987 and I have openly repudiated what he has said.

However, one should know that the idea of the inheritance tax was first moved in recent times by Jayant Sinha when he was Minister of State for Finance. It was advocated by Arun Jaitley. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya supported it but I think he has now deleted those tweets. Between 2017 and 2019, there was actually a proposal for inheritance tax and only the other day one of the Prime Minister's economic advisers Surjit Bhalla said that he is not against an income distribution survey but it should be done after the election.

We are very clear that there is no mention of the word redistribution in our manifesto, there is no mention of the word inheritance tax. I think this rhetoric is a reaction to the Congress's campaign on ‘chaarso paar’ (400+). The moment he started talking of ‘chaarso paar’, our counter was that Modi is asking ‘chaarso paar’ to change the Constitution. Why do they want to change the Constitution? Because from 1950 onwards, the RSS has been saying there is nothing ‘Bhartiya’ about this Constitution and it does not reflect the values of Manusmriti. So, I think they got defensive on that and I could see this in Rajasthan where in the November Assembly elections the gap of votes between Congress and BJP was just nine lakh votes. There was a consolidation of the SC, ST and OBCs in Rajasthan and you could see it seat after seat. The Congress put the BJP on the backfoot. Now, they have stopped speaking about 'chaarso paar'. So Modi decided to rake up ‘mangalsutra’, inheritance tax etc. But Pitroda had no business saying what he said. I am not defending him. But he said it in the American context. The optics of it were bad and Modi pounced on it. But we were very quick to distance ourselves from Pitroda's comments.