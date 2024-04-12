Mutton during Sawan, fish during Navratri: Non-veg gives Modi fresh ammo against opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc members Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav for allegedly eating mutton during the month of Sawan last year, and claimed they did not care about the sentiments of the majority of the country.

Without naming the leaders, the PM accused them of 'teasing' Indians and even compared them to Mughals.

"The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail -- they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoy cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country", Modi said in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur where he had gone for an election rally.

The PM was referring to the viral video from September 2023 where Lalu and Rahul were seen cooking mutton together.

"The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan," he said, as reported by ANI news agency .