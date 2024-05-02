My father inherited martyrdom from his mother, not wealth: Priyanka Gandhi

Morena (MP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her father inherited not wealth but "martyrdom" from his mother, former prime minister late Indira Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged last week that Rajiv Gandhi abolished inheritance tax after coming to power so that the wealth he had inherited from his mother would not be taxed.

"My father did not inherit wealth, he inherited martyrdom from his mother," Priyanka Gandhi said at an election rally here.

At a rally in Morena last week, Modi had said that earlier, half of a deceased person's wealth went to the government by law.