Neha Hiremath murder: CID directed to submit report in 10 days

The Hubballi student murder case has been handed over to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a time-bound investigation, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, “The CID team will go to Hubballi today and take over the case from the district police. We have told the agency to submit its report in 10 to 12 days.”
“Parents of the slain student have claimed that four others are involved in the case. We have directed the CID to look into this angle too. The truth will come out and I am confident that the parents of the victim will get justice,” Parameshwara said.
Launching a broadside against the BJP, the home minister said, “The BJP is using the Neha Hiremath murder case to further its political interests. They are misleading people with false claims and accusations. This shows their culture."
“Based on the preliminary reports, I had said Neha was murdered due to personal reasons. If I have hurt Neha’s parents with my statement, I regret it. But the BJP has blown my statements out of proportion to further its interests in election season,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during an election rally in Shivamogga said, "The CID will probe the Neha Hiremath murder case. We will set up a special court for the purpose. Charge sheet has to be filed in a time-bound manner and the case has to be disposed of by the special court.”
Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress corporator of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday.
The accused Fayaz Khondunaik was arrested by the police a while later. Neha and Fayaz were classmates while pursuing BCA.
(Published 23 April 2024, 01:53 IST)