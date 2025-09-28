<p>An entrepreneur from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>recently posted a picture on social media platform X, which blew up in no time. The picture was posted by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited. It showed a sticker stuck behind a car which read, "Not Drunk, avoiding potholes".</p><p>Netizens were quick to draw parallels with Bengaluru roads condition, some calling it the "new normal". The post garnered over 140k views and a flurry of comments. </p>.Bengaluru footpaths vs Paris, Istanbul: Viral X post fuels debate online.<p>"Subtle, but appreciate it mam, that you are voicing concerns of the common public," a user commented.</p><p>Another wrote, "In Bangalore, all cars should have this sticker."</p><p>"India is not for beginners," commented a third.</p><p>"Funny & tragic at the same time," wrote a fourth.</p>.<p>On Thursday Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on said the state government has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dycm-shivakumar-announces-rs-750-crore-for-pothole-repair-says-centre-gave-zero-3743072">sanctioned Rs 750 crore</a> to address Bengaluru’s perennial pothole problem.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-sets-one-month-deadline-to-fix-potholes-in-bengaluru-3737453">one month deadline</a> to ensure that all the potholes are fixed and the roads are in a good condition. Questioning the inefficiency of the engineers, Siddaramaiah said that action will be taken against officials who fail to take measures to improve the roads.<br><br>The CM is said to have taken the officials to task for failing to finish the road repair works before monsoons. According to the data presented to the Chief Minister, 14,795 potholes have been identified across the city and of this, only 6,749 have been fixed and another 8,046 potholes continue to bother the commuters.<br><br><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>