No more the 'heir', Akash Anand hails Mayawati as role model for Bahujan community

Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow): Divested of responsibilities as the BSP's national coordinator, Akash Anand on Thursday said he fully respects the decision of his aunt and party president Mayawati whom he described as a role model for the entire Bahujan community.

He also said that he will continue to fight for the Bhim Mission till his last breath. "You (Mayawati) are a role model for the entire Bahujan community, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such political strength due to which the Bahujan community has learned to live with respect," Anand said in a post on X.