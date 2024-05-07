Home
Odisha: Nomination process begins for constituencies going to polls on June 1

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on May 15, and the candidates will be able to withdraw the nominations till May 17
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 11:20 IST

The process for filing nominations for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies along with the 42 assembly segments that form them would continue till May 14, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on May 15, and the candidates will be able to withdraw the nominations till May 17, it said.

There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats in Odisha, and the elections will be held simultaneously in four phases, starting on May 13.

Published 07 May 2024, 11:20 IST
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

