Perks of voting in Delhi? Hotels offer 20% discount for voters in Karol Bagh, Najafgarh

Emphasising the significance of every vote, Mishra said, "The initiative aims to encourage citizens to actively engage in the democratic process and fulfil their civic duty. By providing tangible benefits to voters, the associations hope to drive up the voter turnout and promote civic engagement in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh areas."

He also said that the Public Health Department of MCD is approaching traders in the Karol Bagh area to explore the possibility of extending similar 'enticing' offers.