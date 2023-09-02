Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

PM Modi expresses confidence people would support BJP in Cong-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Both the states are expected to hold assembly polls in November-December.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 17:08 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took aim at the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and expressed confidence the BJP will win people's support in the upcoming assembly polls in the two states.

Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's 'arop patra' (charge sheet) against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state.

Modi said on X, "People's 'arop patra' against the Chhattisgarh government exposed the state's poor condition in every field. The BJP is committed to including the Dalits, tribals and deprived in the mainstream of development." BJP president J P Nadda was in Rajasthan to launch his party's 'parivartan sankalp yatra'.

Reacting to this, Modi said, "Not only the BJP, but people too have decided to usher in a change in this land of the brave in Rajasthan. I am confident that this 'parivartan sankalp yatra' will further boost the aspirations of people in the state."

Both the states are expected to hold assembly polls in November-December.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 September 2023, 17:08 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiElectionsRajasthanChhattisgarh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT