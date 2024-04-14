PM Modi holds roadshow in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: After garlanding the statue of Brahma Sri Narayana Guru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow from Narayana Guru Circle in Mangaluru on Sunday night.

Modi was accompanied by DK lok sabha constituency candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta and Udupi-Chikmagaluru candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary in a vehicle. All of them were seen waving at the crowd by holding a lotus symbol in their hands.

Showering of flowers, raising slogans on Modi, performance by folk artists were part of the roadshow. People from Mangalore City South, Mangalore City Noth, Mangalore and Moodbidri had gathered along the 2-km stretch to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister.