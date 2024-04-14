PM Modi holds roadshow in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: After garlanding the statue of Brahma Sri Narayana Guru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow from Narayana Guru Circle in Mangaluru on Sunday night.
Modi was accompanied by DK lok sabha constituency candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta and Udupi-Chikmagaluru candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary in a vehicle. All of them were seen waving at the crowd by holding a lotus symbol in their hands.
Showering of flowers, raising slogans on Modi, performance by folk artists were part of the roadshow. People from Mangalore City South, Mangalore City Noth, Mangalore and Moodbidri had gathered along the 2-km stretch to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister.
With the fall of dusk, scores of BJP supporters had thronged the stretch to cheer their leader, who started a campaign trail in Dakshina Kannada after completing a public rally in Mysuru for the Lok Sabha election.
The police had strengthened security across the city for the roadshow. More than 1500 police men were deployed including ADGP, IGP, six SPs, two DCPs, 10 DySPs, six ACPs, 55 inspectors, 120 PSIs, ASIs, head constables, constables, 15 platoons of KSRP, five CAR platoons, two CRPF platoons, 34 sector mobile units.
More than 25 CC cameras were installed on the stretch of the roadshow. The SPG had arrived in the city about three days ago and looked into the arrangements .
(Published 14 April 2024, 17:55 IST)