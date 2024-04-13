Poll plan: Devotees oppose Dingaleshwar seer

Shirahatti (Gadag dist), dhns: The devotees from Shirahatti and Lakshmeshwar taluks of Gadag district have warned that they would demand for ouster of Dingaleshwara seer from Fakireshwar Mutt, if the seer contests Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at a meeting of the devotees in Shirahatti on Friday, former MLA G M Mahanthashettar said that heads of mutts should involve themselves in creating awareness in society. “In case they desire to enter politics, they should move out of the mutt,” he said.
