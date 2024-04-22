Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll-related seizures in Karnataka cross Rs 400 crore-mark

The State Election Commission (SEC) said the total value of Lok Sabha election-related seizures since March 16 -- when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force -- stood at Rs 403.40 crore, as of Sunday.
“Flying squads, SSTs and the police have registered 1,975 FIRs concerning seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal, and freebies,” the SEC said. The Excise Department has registered 2,781 heinous cases, 4,155 cases for breach of licence conditions, 162 NDPS and 23,522 cases under Section 15 (a) of the Karnataka Excise Act, and 1,739 different types of vehicles have also been seized.
Drugs worth Rs 49.52 lakh were also seized by a team from the Byappanahalli Police Station at C V Raman Nagar, the SEC said.
The commission said that 1,832 special polling stations would be set up, as part of the 58,834 polling stations across the state to accommodate 5.47 crore voters. To encourage young voters to vote, at least one polling booth will be managed by youth officials and staff across all assembly constituencies, totaling 224 polling booths across the state, the SEC said.
“To encourage woman voters’ participation, a minimum of five Sakhi polling booths will be managed by women across Assembly constituencies, totaling 1,120 polling booths across the state. In these booths, all polling officials will be women,” the SEC said.
(Published 22 April 2024, 00:14 IST)