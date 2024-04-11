Poor show for Bharat's future? Less than 40% of first-time voters register for Lok Sabha polls

The poll body aims to inspire the youth with the theme of ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv’ to bolster numbers to participate in the 'festival of democracy', a PIB release said.

As of yet, only 1.8 crore new voters out of 4.9 crore have registered on the ECI website. However, the polling body is hopeful of the numbers rising as they aim to make inroads with their campaigns, the report said.