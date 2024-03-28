'Pornstars get immense respect in India': Kangana Ranaut defends 'soft porn star' remark on Urmila Matondkar

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently recalled an interview in which she had called the Rangeela actor Urmila Matondkar a "soft porn star" and stated that "I personally do not think I had any intentions of shaming her (Urmila), because she is very comfortable in that role".

Ranaut is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on the BJP ticket. The actor while referring to Matondkar and reportedly, the latter's bold performances told Hindustan Times that "porn stars get immense respect in India" as she used Sunny Leone's name as an example.

"I am not justifying anything. If these actresses are comfortable with words such as tandoori murgi, item girl, Sheila ki Jawani, why is it seen as something violating? It is a matter of fact, if they are comfortable with this, why do you want to shame them? I personally do not think I had any intention of shaming her (Urmila Matondkar) because she is very comfortable in that role," Ranaut said at a summit held earlier this week.

Ranaut's statements also come in the wake of a recent incident where an objectionable post about the actor was shared on the social media handle of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. The post sparked a political row between the BJP and the Congress as it surfaced a day after Ranaut was given the BJP ticket to contest the LS polls from Mandi.

While the BJP, Ranaut, and the National Commission for Women demanded strict action against Shrinate over the social media post, the Congress leader has clarified that "many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts". She said, "As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened."