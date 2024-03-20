Posters of PM Modi remain at Pune Railway Station despite 48 hours of MCC enforcement: Report

Despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being enforced for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, posters and banners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi were still present at Pune railway station, even after 48 hours of the announcement of the poll schedule, reported Indian Express.
Upon the implementation of the MCC, political parties in authority at both the national and state levels are obligated to halt scheme promotions and political campaigning.
All "unauthorised political advertisement" on public properties and public spaces such as railway stations, bus stands, airports, railway bridges, roadways, government buses, electric or telephone poles, municipal and local bodies' buildings, shall be removed within 48 hours of the announcement, the EC says.
However, a huge poster at the foot overbridge and another banner outside the waiting room continue to display Modi's image advertising G20 event and showing the slogan “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", the publication said.
Railway officials told the publication that most banners have been taken down and portraits of the Prime Minister have been obscured, with further removals planned by Wednesday evening. Nevertheless, some advertisements, including one for the G20 event, remained untouched. Additionally, small posters and stickers related to the G20 event have been spotted on trains passing through the Pune station, IE said.
These posters and banners featuring the Prime Minister still standing tall at Pune railway station signal a delay in complete compliance with MCC regulations.
The Election Commission of India declared the schedule on Saturday for the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, with results to be announced on June 4.
