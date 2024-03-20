Posters of PM Modi remain at Pune Railway Station despite 48 hours of MCC enforcement: Report

Despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being enforced for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, posters and banners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi were still present at Pune railway station, even after 48 hours of the announcement of the poll schedule, reported Indian Express.

Upon the implementation of the MCC, political parties in authority at both the national and state levels are obligated to halt scheme promotions and political campaigning.

All "unauthorised political advertisement" on public properties and public spaces such as railway stations, bus stands, airports, railway bridges, roadways, government buses, electric or telephone poles, municipal and local bodies' buildings, shall be removed within 48 hours of the announcement, the EC says.