Names of evicted people will be deleted from voters' list of that place: Himanta

Sarma had earlier said that till July 15, 1,19,548 bigha (160 sq km) of land was cleared of encroachment after he took over as the chief minister in May 2021, affecting about 50,000 people.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 17:29 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 17:29 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

