KPC rules out any significant damage to environment from pumped storage project

<p>Kargal/ DHNS: There would be no significant damage to environment from the proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage and Hydroelectric project, claimed Karnataka Power Corporation (KPC) Deputy General Manager R Ravindra. </p><p>"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has already clarified on it. Besides, the guidelines issued by the forest department and forest ministry will be strictly abided by while implementing the project. A comprehensive study on rich wildlife and biodiversity in the valley has also been conducted, during which it has been confirmed that they will also not be harmed," he added. </p><p>"Besides, the National Board for Wildlife has also given in-principle approval for the project. Besides, since majority of the project will be designed underground, there would be minimal impact on the outer surface. Also, as per the seismology experts, building retention walls in underground tunnel, would ensure they are earthquake-resistant," he added, further. </p><p>KPC GM further added that the "Pumped Storage project will have a giant battery of 2,000 MW to store electricity. It aims to generate 2,000 megawatts of power by utilising the existing Talakalale dam as the upper reservoir and the Gerusoppa dam as the lower reservoir to pump water uphill during low demand periods and releasing it to generate power when demand peaks. "There is no need to create new reservoirs, hence, there is no question of submergence of villages. Besides, people of Gerusoppa part will not be inconvenienced of any sort," he clarified. </p><p>He also allayed the fears expressed by environmentalists and other protesters over the project. </p>