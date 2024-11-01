Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Priyanka Gandhi to resume bypoll campaign in Wayanad from Nov 3; Rahul Gandhi to accompany her

On November 4, Priyanka will hold corner meetings in five places in Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery assembly constituencies, the party said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 10:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 10:49 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us