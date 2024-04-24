Rahul Gandhi has same agenda on minorities as Manmohan Singh: Tawde

"I am using the words minorities; he (Manmohan Singh) had said very clearly that Adivasis and Dalits would not get anything. And there is no comment on it by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, (Mallikarjun) Kharge, which means they approve of it. Does it mean that (Maharashtra Congress president) Nana Patole and his allies Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray also want the same thing that Singh had said?" he asked.