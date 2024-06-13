Rajya Sabha route possibility for union ministers who lost Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Some key faces of the last Modi Cabinet, who did not make it to Lok Sabha this term, could soon be seen in Rajya Sabha.

With several Parliamentarians from the Upper House contesting the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP now has as many as six vacancies there.

With Piyush Goyal moving to the Lok Sabha, the party will also have to look for a new leader of the Upper House. Leaders in the party said that BJP president J P Nadda, whose tenure is up this month, will take over the mantle.