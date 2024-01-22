Ram temple consecration: Lalu Prasad Yadav's role during Ram Rath Yatra

Former Bihar CM and Union Railways minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav played a crucial role in stopping the Ram Rath Yatra led by Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.

Back then, the young Lalu Yadav, a first-time chief minister of Bihar in 1990 stopped LK Advani-led chariot yatra which was marching from towards Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

To maintain law and order around the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, Advani was taken into preventive custody. Yadav’s decision was seen as a bold move and had a significant impact on Indian politics.

Lalu Yadav challenged the BJP’s claim to represent the entire Hindu community, by asserting his own identity as a devout Hindu Yadav.