Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: BJP's Sambit Patra clarifies remark on Lord Jagannath

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to DH to track all political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 02:43 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 02:43 IST

Highlights
02:3921 May 2024

Watch | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi  on death anniversary

02:2621 May 2024

BJP's Sambit Patra clarifies remark on Lord Jagannath

02:2621 May 2024

Congress leader Sachin Pilot pays homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary

02:2621 May 2024

Phase 5 of LS polls records voter turnout of 60.09% at 11:30 pm: EC

02:2621 May 2024

People of Delhi will give all seven seats to BJP: Bansuri Swaraj

BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Bansuri Swaraj says, "It has been 78 days since we started campaigning. I came here to express my gratitude for the love and blessings I am getting from the people. With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, we will definitely win this battle. The people of Delhi will give all the seven seats to BJP..."

