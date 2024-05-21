Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: BJP's Sambit Patra clarifies remark on Lord Jagannath

Watch | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary
BJP's Sambit Patra clarifies remark on Lord Jagannath
Congress leader Sachin Pilot pays homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary
#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/hpfnXhcszo
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: On his statement, BJP candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra says, "Today, a statement made by me had created a controversy. After PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Puri, I gave byte to many media channels and everywhere I said the same thing,… pic.twitter.com/Ew2EXfnxKm
Phase 5 of LS polls records voter turnout of 60.09% at 11:30 pm: EC
Credit: X/@ECISVEEP
People of Delhi will give all seven seats to BJP: Bansuri Swaraj
BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Bansuri Swaraj says, "It has been 78 days since we started campaigning. I came here to express my gratitude for the love and blessings I am getting from the people. With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, we will definitely win this battle. The people of Delhi will give all the seven seats to BJP..."