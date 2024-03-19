RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as union minister amid displeasure with NDA

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president and Union minister Pashupati Paras on Tuesday quit the NDA-led cabinet after the BJP preferred his nephew over him in seat distribution.

Addressing a press conference after getting no seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, he said, "Yesterday, the NDA announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha. Our party had five MPs and I worked with utmost sincerity. Injustice has been done with us and our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union minister,"

On Monday, the NDA, in its seat-sharing announcement for Bihar, set aside 17 seats to BJP, 16 for the ruling JD(U) and five seats for the Lok Janshakti Party, the party founded by Paras’s nephew, Chirag Paswan.

A seat each has been set aside for Jitan Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.