Row over 'sidelining' BJP's lone Muslim candidate at Modi's roadshow in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The absence of the BJP's lone Muslim candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala at a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on Tuesday has triggered a row.

During the roadshow conducted in Palakkad on Tuesday, candidates of Palakkad and adjacent Ponnani constituency (Malappuram district), accompanied Modi in an open vehicle. However, BJP's Malappuram candidate Abdul Salam did not find a place in the vehicle.

The CPM triggered a row over this, with party senior leader A K Balan stating that Abdul Salam was deliberately sidelined in Modi's roadshow, reflecting the BJP's attitude towards religious minorities.