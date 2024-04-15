Rules not violated during 'vote from home' exercise, say election officials

Election officials on Sunday said rules were not violated during the voting of senior citizens at a house in Rajajinagar under Bangalore Central constituency.
The Congress had filed a complaint alleging that BJP agents, accompanying election officials, entered the house where arrangements were made for casting of votes by senior citizens.
Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena told reporters he received a complaint from the Congress and the AAP regarding the presence of a BJP worker during the polling in the house of a senior voter.
“During the time when the seniors voted, the person belonging to BJP was not present. We have done an inquiry. We looked into the report from the officials and also reviewed the video. The secrecy of vote has not been compromised,” he said, adding that a person from the BJP might have been in the vicinity of the house but not inside the house.
Meena said the commission has released 49 per cent of the Rs 384 crore cash and valuables seized during 2023 elections.
“The vigilance committee releases the amount when it is convinced of the claims based on the documents submitted. For the remaining amount, cases have been booked and it is court property now. Money over Rs 10 lakh will be with the Income Tax department. The freebies and valuables are with the police. They will be cleared based on the court orders,” he said.
The officer said chargesheets have been filed in 90 per cent of cases.
“In most of the cases, trials are happening and 40% of the accused are convicted. Usually a penalty is imposed rather than jail,” he added.
The Election Commission will keep a watch on the border with Tamil Nadu two days ahead of the Phase 1 polls. “We will seal the border on the morning of April 17. Similar action will be taken by officials in Tamil Nadu prior to the polling day in Karnataka on April 26,” he said, adding that the step was taken to check illegal activities.
The central paramilitary force will shift to Karnataka after the polls in Tamil Nadu. Officials said constituencies with security issues will be identified and the forces will be deployed.
“We have already taken action in vulnerable areas. Additionally, wherever candidates seek enhanced security measures, the commission will deploy the personnel,” Meena said.
