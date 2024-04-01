SAD chief & Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal to not contest Lok Sabha polls

After the completion of the consultation process, the names of candidates will be announced, he said.

"We held the meeting for six parliamentary seats here in which district president, 'halqa' incharges, SGPC members were called and their views were taken," he replied to another question.

The names of former ministers Anil Joshi, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu are doing the rounds from Amritsar, Sangrur and Jalandhar (reserve) seats respectively, said party sources.

Last month, the BJP had announced that it would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, indicating an end to the negotiations for re-stitching an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

At that time, Badal had said that principles are more important for his party "than the number game".

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had walked out of the BJP-led NDA in September 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. The two parties had formed an alliance in 1996. In 2019, the SAD and the BJP won two Lok Sabha seats each in Punjab.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.