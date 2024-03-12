Saini's choice as CM underlines BJP's concerted effort to consolidate OBC votes in Haryana and beyond

The BJP had last year made Samrat Choudhary, a Kushwaha, its Bihar state president and further boosted his profile by making him one of its two deputy CMs in Bihar under Nitish Kumar.

Political observers note that Saini's eponymous caste holds a significant presence in various Hindi-speaking states. Additionally, Kushwahas and Malis, both belonging to backward castes, also associate themselves with this caste.

Yadav and Saini are also homegrown backward leaders within the BJP, having served extensively in various organizational capacities within the party. Their ascent through the party ranks positions them as the BJP's response to opposition OBC leaders like SP President Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, both heirs to influential political legacies.

While Rahul Gandhi has spearheaded the Congress' outreach to the OBC with the demand for a caste census, the Yadav satraps from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been reaching out to different castes under the group to take on the BJP.

The BJP has sent Mohan Yadav to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar since he became chief minister to connect with his community, which forms a solid base of the SP and the RJD in these states respectively.

Saini is poised to emerge as another representative figure for the non-dominant OBC castes, whose backing has been pivotal to the BJP's ascendance in several states since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power at the Centre in 2014.

Saini's appointment aligns with the BJP's strategy to promote a younger generation of leadership. Like Yadav and Rajasthan's CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Saini is in his 50s, while Sai recently turned 60.

While Saini's assumption of the role of Haryana chief minister may aid the party in rallying non-Jat votes, as BJP leaders have suggested, there is hope that his influence will extend beyond the confines of the relatively small state.