Several big names missing from BJP’s first list for Lok Sabha polls

In states like Delhi and Assam, the BJP has opted for an overhaul, choosing to change the names of the majority of its candidates. In Delhi, the party fielded trade union leader Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk (held by former union minister Harsh Vardhan), Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi instead of Lekhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi in Verma’s place, and Ramvir Singh Vidhuri from South Delhi, instead of Bidhuri. The BJP has also included several new faces. In Assam, for instance, among the 11 names that the party had announced, as many as eight were new names.

In anticipation of the list, earlier in the day, lawmakers Jayant Sinha and Gautam Gambhir announced on X that they have requested party chief JP Nadda to relieve them of electoral or political duties. Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir (42) wanted Nadda to relieve him from “political duties” to focus on the cricket commitments while Sinha (60), a former Minister of State, wanted to be relieved of “electoral duties” to concentrate on combating global climate change.

Their announcements on ‘X’ was seen as an honourable exit dictated by the party, which is planning to field new faces to beat anti-incumbency in the Lok Sabha elections, a strategy it used in previous polls to some degree of success in states.