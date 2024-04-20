Siddaramaiah engaged in appeasement politics: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

Mangaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being engaged in appeasement politics to woo minorities.

"People of the state are bearing the brunt of appeasement policy of state government," Vijayendra stressed while talking to media persons prior to the roadshow organised to seek votes for BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. He said Siddaramaiah has forgotten that he is Chief Minister of the state.

"Whether the Chief Minister's statement following the murder of a student in Hubballi is correct? The CM's statement has given strength to anti-national elements. The BJP will take up a fight against the appeasement policy of the government," Vijayendra declared.

He added that the Congress is facing the elections on the basis of guarantee schemes. The conscious voters of the state have been enlightened that Narendra Modi should become the prime minister again for the protection, safety and development of the country.

He also said that people have 'lost hope' in guarantees of the state government and that they would bless the BJP-JDS alliance in the state instead, he said.

Former mayor joins BJP

The former mayor of Mangaluru, Kavitha Sanil from Congress, officially joined the BJP during the road show. Kavitha, after joining, remarked," Congress is following an anti-Hindu policy and has failed to announce a holiday on the day when Ram Lalla was consecrated in Ayodhya. I am saddened by CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwar's statements made in connection with the murder of Neha. As a devotee of Ram, I left Congress and joined BJP to boldly claim to be a Hindu."

"My political guru Janardhan Poojary has blessed me. I have joined the BJP by looking at the administration of PM Modi. I joined BJP without any expectations," she added. Bantwal taluk panchayat former member Gangadhar Poojary too joined BJP on the occasion.