Stage set for Council polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In the backdrop of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha polls and in the run up to the subsequent Vidhan Sabha polls, the ball has been set rolling for the crucial elections to four seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Four members of the Council are retiring on June 7.

The four seats are very crucial for both, the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A).

The four constituencies are Mumbai Graduates’ (Vilas Potnis - Shiv Sena (UBT)), Konkan Division Graduates’ (Niranjan Davkhare - BJP), Nashik Division Teachers’ (Kishore Darade - Independent) and Mumbai Teachers’ (Kapil Patil - Lok Bharti).

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, June 7 will be the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny will take place on June 10, and the last date for withdrawal is June 12.

If needed, the polls would be held on June 26. The counting will be held on July 1.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Anil Parab and J M Abhyankar from Mumbai Graduates’ and Mumbai Teachers’ seat, respectively.