Stalin bowled over by Rahul Gandhi’s 'sweet gesture'

Coimbatore: Crossing the road by jumping over a divider, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to a famous sweet shop in this industrial city on Friday evening to buy ‘mysurpa’ for his “elder brother” M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President.

Rahul, who was in Coimbatore to address a joint rally with Stalin, presented the box of sweets at the meeting venue to the DMK chief, who was visibly happy and surprised.

Quoting a tweet by the official X handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) which had posted a video of Rahul's ‘surprise visit’ to the sweet shop, Stalin wrote: “anbirkum undo adaikkum thaal (Can love be bolted). Touched and overwhelmed by the 'sweet gesture' from my brother Rahul Gandhi. On June 4th, I.N.D.I.A. will surely deliver him a sweet victory.”