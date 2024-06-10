Suresh Gopi to be 'relieved' to pursue films? BJP MP's comment sparks speculation

New Delhi: Hours after being sworn in as a Minister of State, BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala—Suresh Gopi—has said that he expects his party to "relieve" him from the post "soon" as his passion remains acting in films.

The remarks were immediately interpreted as the 65-year-old Thrissur MP's unhappiness over being relegated to the role of a Minister of State despite him being the first candidate to win a Lok Sabha seat for the saffron party from Kerala. There was also speculation that he was planning to resign, but the actor denied any such plans.

"I want to work as an MP. I did not demand or want it. I had told the party that I was not interested in it. I think I will be relieved soon. People of Thrissur know very well, I will perform very well as an MP. [But] I want to act in films. I know I will be relieved," Gopi said.

He has at least four big budget film projects, including one produced by Mammooty Kompany, which he has committed.