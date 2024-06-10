Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Suresh Gopi clears air, says news of him resigning from Cabinet is incorrect

Gopi said he is committed to the development of Kerala under Modi.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 09:51 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 09:51 IST

In a statement released on X, newly elected and sworn-in BJP MP, Suresh Gopi clarified his recent comment where he hinted at resigning as minister. Gopi said the news about him resigning is incorrect.

The Thrissur MP, commenting on him being appointed an MoS, had said, "I had told the party that I was not interested in it. I think I will be relieved soon." This came mere hours after being sworn-in to the post.

Soon, there was outrage over his comments, with Congress asking why such a "mockery of voters" was being made.

Clarifying the statement, Suresh Gopi took to social media platform X, and said, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala."

Published 10 June 2024, 09:51 IST
