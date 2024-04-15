Talks fail to convince Vinay Kumar to withdraw his candidature

Several Congress leaders, led by former minister H M Revanna, on Sunday, tried to convince G B Vinay Kumar, who has filed his nomination from the Davanagere Lok Sabha contituency as an Independent candidate, to withdraw his papers.
The talks failed as Vinay Kumar refused to budge.
"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has told Revanna and other leaders to convince me not to contest as an Independent candidate. But, I am contesting as per the wishes of my supporters and there is no question of withdrawing from the fray. New faces should be introduced in politics and my contest in the election has ushered in a new hope among the voters. On April 18, I will file my papers again," he said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held talks with with Vinay Kumar last week in Bengaluru.
He had told the CM that he would announce his decision two days later, after seeking peoples' opinion and returned to Davangere. Later, Vinay Kumar had filed his nomination on April 12 as an Independent candidate.
