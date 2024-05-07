The Tuesday Interview | ‘BJP is not responsible for JD(S), we allied only for elections,' says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been extensively campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. In this interview with DH’s Sumit Pande, he says there is nothing better if Kashi and Mathura disputes are resolved through dialogue. Excerpts
On what issues is the BJP seeking a third mandate in 2024?
India’s stature in the international community has grown. People are confident that India will emerge as a developed economy. People feel the country is progressing, and Prime Minister Modi is leading this change.
After the first two phases of polling, the BJP has focused more on criticising Congress’ manifesto than its own achievements. Why?
There is no clarity in the Congress manifesto. Sam Pitroda’s suggestion on inheritance tax, if implemented, will trigger a huge recession, as it happened in some South American nations. There is a strong possibility that Congress may introduce religion-based reservations as it continues to pursue its appeasement policy. It is necessary to expose this design.
Some BJP leaders made statements on ‘changing the constitution.’ Has it affected your campaign?
Why should we change the Constitution? India’s democracy is one of the finest in the world. The opposition is attempting to create a sense of fear among the people by bringing up this issue.
The opposition says reservations will end...
There is no question of ending reservations. This shows the bankruptcy of ideas in the opposition ranks, and hence they are trying to make issues out of non-issues.
What is the reasoning behind BJP’s leadership shifts between state and central politics, as in the case of Shivraj Chouhan?
When the state leadership has developed, it has to come to the Centre as well; otherwise, this will create a vacuum at the Centre. New leadership should evolve, and it’s a continuing process. This is important to make any political party more lively. No one is being humiliated. What is wrong if a state leader becomes a national leader? This is a continuing process in any big political party.
How do you respond to allegations that you are using central agencies to persecute opposition leaders while those aligning with you are condoned?
These are baseless allegations. Agencies are doing their work. If someone feels injustice is being done to them, they can approach the courts. There is no pressure on the courts, and they can seek relief. Why is the government being dragged into this?
Will the Prajwal Revanna case impact your prospects in Karnataka?
How will this affect BJP? JD (S) has to deal with it.
But they are your allies.
How is the BJP responsible if an ally does anything wrong? They are a separate political party. The alliance with the JD(S) is for the elections and
to minimise the division of (non-Congress) votes.
Congress has alleged the central government allowed Prajwal Revanna to go abroad.
Can Congress give any proof to back the allegation? Our government can never do this.
The BJP formed its first government in Karnataka when you were the national president. Why has the BJP failed to control dissidence in Karnataka?
This happens sometimes when political parties grow. Some people have left the party, but they too have returned.
But rebel leaders like Eshwarappa allege that only Yeddyyurappa’s family is being promoted. Does it not dilute your stand on nepotism and parivaarvaad?
A party should not be controlled by a family, as is the case with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. No family can ever have permanent control over our party. If a few members of a family are active in politics, they can continue to work. Yeddyurappaji has played an important role for the BJP in Karnataka, and Vijayendra is doing good work.
Is the BJP aware of the resentment among the Rajput community in UP?
In every election, our opponents spread these canards. We are getting support from all sections of society.
But did it not start with the Union minister and BJP candidate from Rajkot Purshottam Rupala’s statement?
He has already expressed regret on many occasions.
Why has the BJP dropped Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as its candidate from Kaisargunj?
This happens. He has been contesting for a long time. His son has now been nominated. It should not be seen from any other angle.
The BJP claims that during its 10-year rule, it has settled civilizational issues such as the Ram Temple. But the party seems to be seeking a mandate on Muslim reservations.
We are the most credible political party in the country. We do what we say, like Ram Temple, Article 370, CAA, and Triple Talaq, which is why we have gained people’s confidence.
We don’t discriminate based on caste, creed, or religion. There is no discrimination in the implementation of our social-sector schemes. Then how can we be called communal? Those accusing us want to instill a sense of fear among minorities to gain their votes. In healthy politics, one should get support by instilling a sense of confidence and not fear.
Kashi and Mathura disputes are before the courts. What is the solution?
These are some issues. Once they get settled….
But where will this stop?
Even people from the Sangh (RSS) have said these are the only three issues; once they get settled... We do not want confrontation to continue. There is nothing better if this is resolved through talks.
You have had a long stint in politics. Is there anything that you would want to do in public life?
One does not gain stature by getting a position but by one’s deeds. One’s standing is contingent upon what one does and the nature of the life one has led. I’m perhaps the only person in India’s politics who has been the district president of the BJP’s youth wing and the national president of the party.