Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Analysis | Gandhi family loyalists Aiyar and Pitroda's remarks put Congress in awkward position

Congress received a severe blow when Pitroda responded to questions about the anti-Sikh riots just before the polls in Punjab with 'hua to hua' (if it happened, it happened). "What about 1984 (riots) now? Talk about what you did in the last five years. What happened in 1984 has happened. So what? You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. You didn't even do that. You did nothing, so you keep talking about here and there."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was unequivocal in his response, stating that what Pitroda said was "absolutely wrong". "I told him this over the phone, I told him what he said was wrong, he should be ashamed and apologise publicly," Rahul said at a rally.

As Congress was fine-tuning its election strategy, Pitroda once again sparked controversy in June last year with his remarks that temples wouldn't create jobs when questioned about the Ram Mandir. "No one talks about these things. But everyone talks about Ram, Hanuman, and Mandir. I have said that temples are not going to create jobs," he stated at an event in the US in Rahul's presence. Rahul faced criticism as the BJP accused him of being 'Hindu-phobic'.

At a critical juncture when the Congress was leading the 'save BR Ambedkar’s Constitution' campaign, Pitroda once again put the party in a delicate position by endorsing an article by Sudhindra Kulkarni earlier this year. The article argued that the primary credit for the Constitution should be attributed to Jawaharlal Nehru.

During the ongoing election season, Modi received the perfect ammunition when Pitroda mentioned inheritance tax and insisted that these are the kinds of issues people should debate.

This occurred just as the Congress was meticulously crafting its ‘Nyay’ guarantees. Although the party swiftly distanced itself from Pitroda's comments, Modi and his allies exploited them to the fullest, sometimes twisting them to their advantage.

On the surface, Pitroda's remarks seemed innocuous, but many Congress leaders viewed them as a distraction.

While Aiyar is often associated with intellectual arrogance, Pitroda was aiming to spark a debate on issues, albeit at the wrong time.