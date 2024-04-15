Three firms linked to former TMC MP Srinjoy Bose held in Saradha 'scam' donated Rs 23.30 crore in electoral bonds to party: Report

According to the publication, Rs 11.50 crore in the form of electoral bonds were provided by the first company named Ripley & Co Stevedoring & Handling Pvt Ltd (RSHPL) in seven parts.

Additionally, Prashant Kumar Jaiswal - one of the company's directors, had donated Rs 4.30 crore separately in two batches since October 2023.

Out of the three companies, the second one—Netincon Marketing Pvt Ltd—donated Rs 3 crore to the party in January 2022. Data also unveiled that the company's net profit in the year 2021-22 was Rs 22.30 lakh.

According to Indian Express, Arrow Projects Pvt Ltd, the third company partly owned by the Bose family, provided TMC with Rs 4.5 crore in electoral bonds in four batches from October 2022 till July 2023. The latest data about the company showed that its net profit in the year 2021-22 was Rs 20.19 lakh.

Other than TMC, since April 2019, there is no data about these three firms providing money in the form of electoral bonds to any other political party.

Srinjoy resigned from the post of the Ripley's director in 2010, according to the data of Registrar of Companies (RoC), following which he transferred 49 per cent of his shares in 2014 under his mother Sampa Bose's name.

According to Indian Express, Srinjoy, now as a permanent employee at Ripley, receives an annual salary of Rs 1.80 crore.