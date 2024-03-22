Two YSRCP turncoats in TDP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The TDP on Friday announced the first list of 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh which included two YSR Congress MPs who defected from the party recently.

The former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led party also announced the third list of TDP candidates for 11 more Assembly segments.

The Assembly elections in the state will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.