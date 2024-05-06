Home
Row over Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's foreign tour

The CM along with his family members reportedly went on a tour to Indonesia, Singapore and UAE on Monday morning without any official communication.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 14:57 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A foreign tour of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has triggered a row with the Congress and the BJP raising concerns and criticisms.

Vijayan along with his family members reportedly went on a tour to Indonesia, Singapore and UAE on Monday morning. No official communication was given about the over two-week long tour.

BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement that public money should not be used for the private foreign tour of the Chief Minister and family. Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that being the Chief Minister of the state it would be ideal that Vijayan made clear his purpose of foreign tour.

CPI(M) flayed the criticisms with party central committee member A K Balan stating that many Congress leaders had also gone on private foreign tours while holding posts of chief minister and ministers.

Published 06 May 2024, 14:57 IST
