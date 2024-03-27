VBA's Prakash Ambedkar meets Maratha activist Manoj Jarange; holds talks over Lok Sabha polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar held a meeting with Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange in the wee hours of Wednesday over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

The meeting, which lasted more than one hour, took place at Antarwali Sarati village where Jarange resides.

The development assumes significance as Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, was eyeing to seal a poll pact with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the April-May general elections.

Ambedkar arrived in Antarwali Sarati village shortly after Tuesday midnight.

Talking to reporters after their meeting, Ambedkar said, "Lok Sabha polls are just round the corner. We held talks over the elections.' When asked whether the VBA plans to contest the election with Jarange, Ambedkar said, 'We will let you know at the appropriate time."

Jarange urged members of the Maratha community to seek opinion from people on the idea of fielding one independent candidate in every Lok Sabha constituency in the state.